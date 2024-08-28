City budget hearing to be September 4

It’s budget time and Elgin City Clerk Kristin Childers has announced the date and time for the 2024/2025 budget hearing.

It will be held Wednesday night, September 4 prior to the start of the regular council meeting.

The hearing will begin at 7:15 p.m. at City Hall. According to the budget document being published this week in The Elgin Review newspaper, the City of Elgin is seeking a property tax request of just over $217,000.

One year ago the property tax request was just under $200,000.

The proposed 2024/2025 operating budget is down 17 percent from one year ago. Last year the budget was at $3,334,772. This time around, the operating budget is being set at $2,774,068.

The City’s valuation has been set at $64,276,701, up nine percent from last year when the valuation was almost $58.8 million.

The proposed tax rate is 0.338622, down from 0.340119 last year.

During the regular meeting, the council will hold a public hearing on the One & Six Year Street Plan. In recent years, the one-year street plan has focused on maintenance.

The regular meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.