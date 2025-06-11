City approves sales tax funds for ‘welcome’ signs

Motorists entering Elgin may soon be greeted by new signs and there could be a cost savings too!

Bruce Clark, president of the Elgin Community Club/Chamber of Commerce, updated the Elgin City Council last week, saying he believed the signs could be installed for several thousand dollars by doing most of the work locally.

A project now years in the making, Clark said an out-of-town business nearly doubled an original quote, citing an oversight on installation costs. He said, in recent weeks, he began to do some figuring and talking to local businesses, and now believes thousands can be saved by doing most of the work locally.

All four council members were in agreement that if the work can be done locally, and at a reduced price, then the project should go forward.

To that end, the council approved a motion to allocate just under $4,000 in sales tax funds to purchase the actual signs. That leaves an additional $4,000 which the club hopes to raise from other sources (grants, etc.) to cover the remaining costs.

City Clerk Kristin Childers said before the signs can be installed, they will need to be approved by the Nebraska Department of Roads since they will be installed at locations adjacent to Highways 70 and 14.

“I think it’s (new signs) something we definitely need,” Councilman Mike Dvorak said.

