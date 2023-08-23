Citizens asked for input on new comp plan

Antelope County is looking for your help. The county is in the beginning stages of developing a new comprehensive plan. These plans are used to establish zoning divisions across the county as a means to further future development.

Citizens are encouraged to provide feedback on what they want the county to look like in future years. How? by taking a survey at https://surveymonkeycom/r/AntelopeCompPlan. Hard copies are located at the Antelope County Courthouse as well as at city halls (including Elgin) and village offices.

Persons filling out hard copies are asked to return them to the courthouse for processing.

County residents are encouraged to visit the website (https//tinyurl.com/antelopecountyplan).