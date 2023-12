Results of the Christmas Lighting Contest sponsored by the Elgin Chamber/Community Club were announced this past week. Winning the “Residential” division were Todd and Shanna Lammers for their beautiful display of lights outside their home. Winning top honors for “religious” display was the home of Steve and Rita Heithoff. Taking top honors for “business” was Park Center Daycare. This year proved to be a hard year to judge as there were many beautiful homes and displays.