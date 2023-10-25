Christman joins BCHC Foundation

ALBION — Boone County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsey Christman to its Foundation Board. Christman brings a passion for forward progress to meet the changing needs in healthcare.

As a member of the Foundation Board, Christman will join a dedicated group of individuals committed to promoting philanthropy and community involvement in healthcare.

The Foundation Board is crucial in helping the hospital secure funding for state-of-the-art medical equipment, education programs, and patient-centered initiatives.

“I am honored to join the board,” said Christman, “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to enhance the hospital’s impact in the community and ensure that high-quality healthcare remains accessible to all.”

For more, see this week’s Elgin Review.