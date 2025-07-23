Christina D. Weidner, 36, of Fairbury, NE passed away Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, at Elgin Community Christian Church, with Pastor Jonathan Braden officiating.

Interment will follow at West Cedar Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

Christina Day Weidner, daughter of David Eugene Weidner and Noreen Kay (Peters) Weidner, was born December 14, 1988, at Rock County Hospital in Bassett, NE. She attended Cedar Rapids Elementary, O’Neill Public, and finally Elgin Public where she graduated with the class of 2007.

Following high school, Christina went on to Western Iowa Community College and Southeast Community College where she earned a degree in broadcasting and journalism. After graduation, Christina made her home in Fairbury, NE.

Christina worked for Fairbury Journal News and News Channel Nebraska. She was primarily a director and producer and would occasionally report the news. More recently, she had worked as a clerk at the K&D Liquor Store.

Christina enjoyed listening to music and journalism. Once she had her son, Sterling, he became her whole world. He was the light of her life, and she was very proud of all he accomplished.

Christina is survived by her son: Sterling Schmidt of Fairbury, NE; fiancé: Santana Schmidt of Fairbury, NE; father: David (Tonya) Weidner of Fairbury, NE; mother: Noreen Weidner of O’Neill, NE; three sisters: Kerri Weidner of Lincoln, NE; Cammie (LeRoy) Cuhel of O’Neill, NE; Alicia (Sean) Weidner of Beatrice, NE; two brothers: Nickolas (Crystal) Weidner of Beatrice, NE; Jacob Weidner of Lincoln, NE; stepbrother: Nestor Conato of Lincoln, NE; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Kenneth and Norma Peters; Leon and Bertha Weidner; stepfather: Frank Franzen; three uncles: Myron, Gaylen, and David Peters.