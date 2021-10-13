Chris E. Hansen, 60

Mass of Christian Burial for Chris E. Hansen, age 60, of Tilden, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. Reverend Pat Nields will be Celebrant, with burial at a later date.

Visitation was held Tuesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden and continued later at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Chris died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Chris E. Hansen, son of Merle and Lucinda (Kramer) Hansen, was born September 5, 1961, in Tilden, Nebraska. Chris was raised on a farm north of Newman Grove and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1979. He received his Auto Mechanics Degree from Northeast Community College in 1981.

On August 14, 1982, Chris E. Hansen and Marilyn C. Starman were united in marriage at St. Bonaventure’s Catholic Church in Raeville, Nebraska and then lived in Tilden for 39 years. They had three children, Michelle Jane, Mark Louis, and Edward Nathan.

Chris was a long-standing member of the Tilden Fire Department for 35 years with 23 of those years of service as Fire Chief.

He loved farming with his son Ed, the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved going on annual camping trips to Merritt Reservoir with his family. He thoroughly enjoyed playing with his eight grandchildren.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Michelle (Matt) Sorensen, Mark (Elizabeth) Hansen, and Ed (Heather) Hansen; grandchildren, Braxton, Chloe, and Ellie Sorensen, Carter, Blake, and Katie Hansen, and Degan and Gannon Hansen; brothers, John (Karen), Lee (Kim), and Bill; and sisters, Mary (Dave), Jean, and Juli (Scott).

