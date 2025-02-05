Chessmore, Evans both medal Saturday at NV

NORFOLK — Saturday marked the final tune-up for the Wolfpack girls wrestling team as they ready for the postseason.

On Saturday, EPPJ wrestlers’ Jayda Chessmore and Libby Evans competed at the Norfolk Catholic Invite.

Libby Evans picked up her 25th victory of the season in her lone match on the day. Competing against Summerland’s Kyah Bruhn, Evans went into the second period before claiming victory over her opponent with a pin. She and Bruhn were the only wrestlers in the 190-pound division.

