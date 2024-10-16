Chase leads to apprehension near Oakdale

A week ago today, on Wednesday, October 9, residents of Oakdale and the immediate surrounding area, were instructed to stay in their homes as law enforcement searched and later apprehended two suspects alleged to be involved in a high-speed chase.

According to information in a press release issued by Pierce Police Chief Brett Oestreich, at 4:20 p.m. a Pierce police officer initiated a traffic stop, but the black BMW did not stop thus began a chase which ultimately ended up near Oakdale in Antelope County.

The car was found unoccupied. A search, conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies (Antelope, Pierce and Madison county sheriff departments, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Neligh Police Department) and the use of a helicopter ultimately led to the apprehension of Steven Price, 32 years old; and Skye Dozler, 26. Charges were filed in Pierce County.