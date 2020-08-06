Charlotte Hoefer

Charlotte M. Hoefer, 85 of Elgin, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Heritage of Bel Air Nursing in Norfolk, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial followed at St. Boniface Cemetery, Elgin.

Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHM’s effective was followed at both the visitation and funeral service. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Charlotte Mae Hoefer, daughter of Emil and Ethel (Andersen) Fritz, was born January 26, 1935 at Elgin, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church, attended and graduated from St. Boniface School.

Charlotte married Paul F. Hoefer on July 12, 1954 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin.

To this union, seven children were born: Barb, Ron, Bev, Lori, Linda, Brian and Dan. They made their home in Elgin where Charlotte was a full-time mother, worked at the Elgin Sale Barn, along with various odd jobs and waitressing at local restaurants.

She was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Church and St. Boniface Altar Society. She enjoyed bingo, and she loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by five children: Ron Hoefer of Lincoln, NE; Bev (Daniel) Martens of Norfolk, NE; Lori (Russ) Rezny of Wilber, NE; Brian (Karalyn) Hoefer of Lincoln; Daniel (Kara) of Swansea, SC; one son-in-law Lee Freeman and wife Patty of Kearney, NE; three sisters-in-law: Mildred Fritz of Omaha, NE; Juan Hoefer of Elgin; Lois Williams of Arizona; and one brother-in-law Bob Medcalf of Neligh, NE; 16 grandchildren: Dustin, Duana, Denise, Scotty, Weston, Ryan, Vanessa, Paula, Laura, Brock, Kessa, McKenna, Kalyssa, Kaitlyn, Loudon, and Paige; 17 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; her parents; two daughters: Barb Freeman in 1998 and Linda Hoefer in infancy; two infant grandchildren: Heather Freeman and Jeremiah Martens; along with many in-laws.