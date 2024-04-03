Charf, Eisenhauer led most statistical categories during 2023/24 season

Final statistics for the Wolfpack varsity basketball team reflect just how great a season the team had. Qualifying for the Class D1 State Basketball Tournament for the second year in a row, the team compiled a 22-3 record.

Leading the team in scoring was senior Ashlynne Charf who tossed in an average of 13.5 points per game. Right behind her was senior Keyera Eisenhauer who averaged 13.1 points per game.

For their play on the court, the duo were selected to the Niobrara Valley Conference First Team chosen by coaches.

Junior Kate Furstenau averaged almost nine points per game.

Charf led the team in rebounds (242), assists (101), steals (132) and blocked shots (68).

Eisenhauer led the team in three-point baskets, making 38 of 58 (almost 66 percent).

Brenna Martinsen was second on the team in steals (48) and rebounds (103). As a team, EPPJ recorded 451 steals during the season.

Freshman Mady Kurpgeweit was third on the team in rebounds with 97.