Charf earns first team NVC honors

Wolfpack basketball players Ashlynne Charf, Keyera Eisenhauer and Kirsten Krebs learned last week something EPPJ fans have known all along — they’re good.

The trio were among players earning postseason recognition by coaches from the Niobrara Valley Conference.

On Wednesday, the NVC announced selections for all-conference first and second teams as well as honorable mention.

Heading up selections to the first team was Charf. A freshman, Charf was the Wolfpack’s leading scorer and rebounder during an 18-7 season. Before going down with a season-ending knee injury, Charf averaged 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Joining her on the first team was Chambers/Wheeler Central standout Morgan Ramsey who led the Renegades to the Class D2 State Tournament.

Other selections were Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley; Paige Furstenau, Neligh-Oakdale; Josilyn Miller, Niobrara-Verdigre; Brielle Bussinger and Hunter Wiebelhaus, North Central; Mya Hedstrom, St. Mary’s Lexi Schroder, Stuart; and Brenna Wagner, Summerland.

Second team

Wolfpack Keyera Eisenhauer was named to the all-conference second team. To read the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.