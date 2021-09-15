Changes coming on city dog ordinane

As expected, City Hall had a number of residents in attendance at the Elgin City Council meeting.

A hot topic for the past few months, the city’s dog ordinance was again at the forefront.

City Attorney Luke Henderson offered proposed amendments for the council to consider to address the issues of dogs at large AND dangerous dogs.

Among the suggested amendments were to increase the amount of fines for first, second and third offenses over a 24-month period. Henderson said changes could be made, but if the offender is convicted in court, the judge has the discretion to follow or not follow city code.

Much of the discussion was how to prevent dogs running at large. Councilman Craig Niewohner questioned why a dog owner who has a dog which is not deemed dangerous should have to be contained.

Elgin resident Chris Stamp said playing with your dog in your yard is not a problem. He said problems can arise when you walk a dog by a home that has a dog that is not tethered.

“That’s when you are going to have that issue,” he said.

Mayor Mike Schmitt summed up the frustration the city has in coming up with dog rules that work.

