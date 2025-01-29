Champions reunite Friday night By Lynell Morgan - January 29, 2025 Thirty years ago they brought home a state championship trophy to Elgin High School, capping a 23-2 season. On Friday night the 1994/95 Eagles stood together again to accept the accolades of fans. Recognized at halftime were (back row, l-r): Back row, l-r: Bryan Hestekind, Robbie “Gap” Evans, Jason Vaisvilas, B.J. Schmitt, Aaron Andrews, Chris Sullivan and Assistant Coach Kip Stephens. Front row, l-r: John Avidano, Dave Ochsner, Coach Phil Kluthe, Sam Vanourney, Jarid Jochum and Brandon “Bud” Miller.