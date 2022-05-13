Certificate of Organization- K&S Collective L.L.C.

STATE of NEBRASKA

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

CERTIFICATE of ORGANIZATION

K&S Collective LLC

FIRST: The name of the limited liability company is K&S Collective LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing address of its designated office in the state of Nebraska is 110 N 2nd St, Elgin, NE 68636

THIRD: The street and mailing address of its agent for service of process in the state of Nebraska is 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE, 68102. The name of its agent for service of process is USCA, Inc..

FOURTH: The personal liability of the members and managers of the company for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty shall be eliminated to the fullest extent permissible under Nebraska law. The company is authorized to indemnify its members and managers to the fullest extent permissible under Nebraska law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Certificate of Organization on the date below.

Date: February 8, 2022

LegalZoom.com, Inc., Organizer

By: Cheyenne Moseley, Assistant Secretary

PUBLISH: May 11, 18 & 25, 2022

ZNEZ