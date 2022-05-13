Certificate of Organization- K&S Collective L.L.C.

STATE of NEBRASKA
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
CERTIFICATE of ORGANIZATION
K&S Collective LLC
FIRST: The name of the limited liability company is K&S Collective LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing address of its designated office in the state of Nebraska is 110 N 2nd St, Elgin, NE 68636
THIRD: The street and mailing address of its agent for service of process in the state of Nebraska is 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE, 68102. The name of its agent for service of process is USCA, Inc..
FOURTH: The personal liability of the members and managers of the company for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty shall be eliminated to the fullest extent permissible under Nebraska law. The company is authorized to indemnify its members and managers to the fullest extent permissible under Nebraska law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Certificate of Organization on the date below.
Date: February 8, 2022
LegalZoom.com, Inc., Organizer
By: Cheyenne Moseley, Assistant Secretary
PUBLISH: May 11, 18 & 25, 2022
ZNEZ