Carter Beckman punches ticket to State

TILDEN — With just one wrestler competing Saturday at the D2 District Wrestling Tournament, Elgin Public-Pope John had just one chance to qualify a wrestler for state.

Sophomore Carter Beckman delivered for the Wolfpack Saturday, winning two of three matches en route to finishing second in the 113-pound weight class.

Beckman began the day against Superior’s Brett Miller (14-23). It didn’t take long for the Wolfpack wrestler to gain the upper hand as he pinned Miller early in the first period.

The victory sent Beckman to a semi-final round match against Aiden Piel of Red Cloud/Blue Hill. Piel dropped the match as Beckman recorded a pin at the 5:44 mark.

Two matches, two pins put Beckman in the finals against Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennett who came into the match with an undefeated record. Bennett jumped out to the early lead and forced Beckman to battle from behind on the scoreboard. Bennett kept his undefeated record intact, winning a major decision 18 to 5.

Individual results were:

113 pounds — Quarterfinal – Carter Beckman (Elgin/Pope John) 30-8 won by fall over Brett Miller (Superior) 14-23 (Fall 0:34); Semifinal – Beckman won by fall over Aiden Piel (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 38-7 (Fall 5:44); 1st Place Match – Hunter Bennett (Elkhorn Valley) 43-0 won by major decision over Beckman (MD 18-5)