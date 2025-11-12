Carolyn M. Beckman, 75

Carolyn M. Beckman of Petersburg, NE, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at Faith Regional Medical Center in Norfolk, NE on November 10, 2025, at the age of 75.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 14, 2025, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Petersburg, NE with Rev. John Norman officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Born January 11, 1950, in Beverly, MA, Carolyn was the daughter of George and Gladys Rogers. She married the love of her life, Dale Beckman on April 5, 1971, in Jacksonville, NC.

Carolyn was devoted to her family, faith and community. She shared 20 years of dedicated service with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Albion, NE where she worked as a 911 dispatcher and jailer. Her calm voice and quick thinking brought comfort and support to the law enforcement and citizens of Boone County. Many also knew Carolyn from her years as a school bus driver for the Pope John Central Catholic Crusaders in Elgin, NE. She took great pride in driving scores of student-athletes to games across Northeast Nebraska and cheering them on to victory. Her encouragement and humor made her a favorite among the students she transported safely over the years.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 54 years: Dale Beckman of Petersburg, NE; her oldest son: Keith Beckman of Hermitage, TN; her granddaughter: KateLynn Beckman of Osceola, NE; her sisters: Sandra Merritt and Katherine Rowe both of North Carolina; and her brother: George Rogers of North Carolina; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister: Terry Lynn; and her youngest son: Kevin Beckman.

Carolyn will be remembered for her unwavering patience and kindness, her sense of humor, and lifelong commitment to family and community. Her legacy of kindness and service will be cherished by all who knew her.