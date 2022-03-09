Carl L. Ernesti, Jr., 89 of Neligh, NE passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home in Neligh, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church, rural Clearwater with Fr. John Norman officiating. Burial will followed in St. Patrick’s Cemetery with military rites by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post #172 of Neligh, NE.

Visitation was held from 6 – 7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

*****

Carl Leo Ernesti, Jr., son of Carl Sr. and Gertrude (Beck) Ernesti, was born on the family farm southwest of Clearwater, NE.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater, attended grade school at Pleasantdale District School in rural Clearwater, and attended Ewing High School.

He helped his father farm before moving west to Bushnell, NE where he worked for a wheat farmer.

In 1953, he enlisted in the United States Army, taking basic training in Ft. Polk, LA before being deployed to Germany.

For the next 13 years, he was stationed between Virginia, Kentucky, Germany and Ft. Carson, CO, where he retired on February 1, 1973, after 20 years of service.

On March 22, 1956, Carl married Evelyn Suchowski while stationed in Germany. Following Carl’s retirement from the Army, they made their home in Ewing, NE. After helping build the Orchard swimming pool, he began working for Asch Lumber in Orchard, and later took over management of the lumber yard and redi-mix plant in the 1980s.

After retiring again, Carl and Evelyn moved to Neligh, NE in December 1990, where Carl worked for the City of Neligh for 18 years.

Carl was a member of St. John’s Parish of Rural Clearwater, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Neligh American Legion Post #172, He enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Yankees.

He is survived by three sisters: Marguerite Papstein of Norfolk; Madonna Day of Neligh, NE; Vanita (Irvin) Kander of Stanton; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, wife Evelyn on Dec. 27, 1998, two brothers: Roger and Lawrence Ernesti; and one sister: Patricia Sanders.