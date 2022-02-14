Cards pull away late to deny EPPJ NVC Title

ATKINSON — The Wolfpack’s run through the Niobrara Valley Conference Basketball Tournament came to an end Saturday night.

Tied midway through the fourth quarter, St. Mary’s pulled away late to claim the boys conference championship with a 57 to 44 victory.

For 28 minutes the Wolfpack held their own against the top-seeded Cardinals.

With the score tied at 42-all, St. Mary’s closed out the game with a 15 to two run. The Cardinals connected on two treys, made five of six free throws and forced the Wolfpack into two critical turnovers which they turned into points to quash the Wolfpack’s dreams of an upset.

“They made some shots down the stretch and we didn’t. That’s how the ball bounces sometimes,” Coach Michael Becker said. “Tonight, for the majority of the game, we did a great job (on defense). All it takes is one or two slip ups and they just took advantage of it.”

Amidst a blackout of Wolfpack fans in the stands the game unfolded as a showpiece of just how far the Wolfpack have come this season. Turn to this weeks Elgin Review to capture the full story.