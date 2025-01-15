Cards late run costs EPPJ victory

ELGIN — “It’s a mindset.”

That’s what Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer said Thursday night, just moments after the Wolfpack girls fell 38 to 33 to O’Neill St. Mary’s. Outside the locker room just moments after the loss, Eisenhauer said the last time the Wolfpack defeated their conference nemesis was when this year’s seniors were freshmen.

“We’ve got to get over that mindset,” he said. “I thought we played good, I really did. I just told the girls I thought we played a heckuva game, thought we played really good defense tonight. They just made a couple of more shots.”

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.