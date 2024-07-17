Capital Campaign awarded Dinsdale foundation grant

The Antelope County Youth Enrichment Center Capital Campaign Committee announced the project has been awarded a grant from the Roy and Gloria Dinsdale Foundation. The foundation was established by Gloria and the late Roy Dinsdale, executive chairman of Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. and founder of Pinnacle Bank.

This transformative gift will not only meet the needs of communities in Antelope County but also pave the way for a brighter future. It will provide space for 4-H and FFA poultry and rabbit exhibits, as well as shooting sports, enhancing the opportunities for local youth. Ag Society president Jeff Carr stated, “We are honored to be chosen as the recipient of this award. This building will benefit the communities in Antelope County for years to come.” The Antelope County Ag Society, along with the Antelope County 4-H Program, announced construction of the building may begin in Fall 2024.