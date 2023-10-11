Cabaret is Sunday night

Music and laughter will be in the air this Sunday night at the Elgin KC Hall.

St. Boniface Elementary School’s annual Cabaret will be performed that evening. Due to high demand, no tickets remain for this year’s event.

Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. featuring a cash bar and snacks. Then, starting at 6 p.m., an evening meal of featuring windsor loin, cheesy potatoes, green beans, lettuce salad and cake will be served.

The theme for this year’s cabaret is “Welcome to the Millennium.”

There will be performances by:

• Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School speech 1 and advanced speech students creating and performing jingles led by teacher Amy Klein.

• The PJCC senior choir will perform musical selections from the early 2000’s, led by teacher Lowgaen Schmidt.

• To wrap up the evening, Schmitt’s band “Ember and Oak” will perform a number of selections.