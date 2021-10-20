‘C’ team wins N-O Freshman Volleyball Tourney

The Wolfpack ‘C’ volleyball team won both matches Saturday at the Neligh-Oakdale Freshman Tourney.

EPPJ defeated Norfolk Catholic 19-25, 25-17 and 15-12.

Chloe Henn led hitters with nine kills, Natalie Burenheide had six, Darby Carstens added two and Juliana McNally had one.

Callie Heithoff had 16 set assists in the match, Kaitey Schumacher posted two.

The team recorded eight ace serves in the match, led by Jazmine McNally with four, Heithoff had two, Henn and Kate Furstenau each had one. For the complete story turn to the Elgin Review.