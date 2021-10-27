Bulldogs hand EPPJ season-ending loss

HOWELLS — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family found a way to win the ‘big’ points Monday night, sweeping the Wolfpack to advance in the Class D1-6 Sub-District Tournament.

By virtue of their play, the Bulldogs defeated the Wolfpack 25-23, 25-22 and 25-18. The loss ended the Wolfpack’s season.

The first two sets were very competitive as neither team gained an advantage until the end when the Bulldogs found a way to prevail. In Set #1, the score was tied at 23-all coming out of a Wolfpack timeout. With the serve, EPPJ fell behind when Claire Korth put down a kill. Then, with the Bulldogs serving for the set, Addison Schneider’s block at the net gave them the first set.

The same pattern held true in the second set as each team would make a run, only to see the other fight back to tie the score. Trailing by three early in the set, EPPJ put together a six-point run with Taylynne Charf serving. She benefitted from kills by Lexi Bode and Ashlynne Charf as EPPJ took a seven to four lead. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.