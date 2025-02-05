Bulldogs “bite” Wolfpack

HUMPHREY — Staking themselves to a 10-point lead in the second quarter, Humphrey-Lindsay kept the Wolfpack from making a run the rest of the game, defeating EPPJ 62 to 49. The Bulldogs put together a 10 to two run to start the second quarter to gain the lead. Wolfpack senior Dylan Kolm added one free throw and junior Karson Kallhoff tossed in two to begin to cut into the margin, 22 to 15. However, over the final three minutes of the opening quarter, EPPJ managed just two points as the Bulldogs went up 27 to 17 at halftime.

Neither team did much in the early going of the third quarter. That all changed when EPPJ ripped off seven unanswered points to pull within six. Jarek Erickson made four consecutive free throws during the run, three coming after being fouled on a trey shot. Erickson then hit a trey and Kellan Hoefer nailed a two-pointer to pull within five, 36 to 31. The Bulldogs then closed out the quarter with a seven to two run for a 43 to 33 lead.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.