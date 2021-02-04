Bulldogs bite Wolfpack hard 76 to 33

LINDSAY — Points were hard to come by for the Wolfpack Thursday night as Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family posted a 43-point victory over EPPJ, 76 to 33.

As they have in previous meetings, the Bulldogs used their height advantage to score over the Wolfpack. Nowhere was that more evident than in the play of 6’5” twins Jason and Jacob Sjuts who were nearly unstoppable once they touched the ball near the basket.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 20 to 8 lead in the game’s first eight minutes. Paiton Hoefer had four points in the quarter, Colton Wright and Nick Anderson each had two.

To their credit, the Wolfpack never gave up in this game. In the second quarter, Wright had six of the team’s 10 points, freshman Blake Henn came off the bench to score four points.

Bulldogs Coach Joe Hesse went well into the second half before giving way to reserves in the fourth quarter.

EPPJ was led in scoring by Wright with 11 points, Hoefer had nine. The team made 12 of 42 field goal attempts and both of their free throws (2-2). Wright also led the team in rebounds with eight. The loss dropped EPPJ’s record to 8-9 heading into the NVC Tournament.