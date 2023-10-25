Briese to begin new duties as state treasurer

By Tom Briese

State Senator, District #41

On September 16, Governor Pillen announced that he is appointing me to fill the unexpired term of former State Treasurer John Murante. I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Nebraska in this role. But I want to start this column by expressing my gratitude to the people of the 41st district for twice electing me to serve our communities in the Nebraska Legislature. It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. This will be my last column as state senator in our local papers, and I want to thank the editors and publishers of those local papers for publishing my columns during the legislative session, and for keeping you informed of state and local happenings.

October 31st will be my last day as the Senator for District 41, and I will be sworn in as State Treasurer on the 1st of November. I wish to express my gratitude to Governor Pillen for entrusting me with this role. As of the writing of this column, it is not known who the Governor will appoint to replace me in the Legislature, but my staff and I will work closely with my replacement and his or her staff to make sure that your constituent service requests, ideas for legislation, and concerns and comments on state government are passed on.

You may continue to contact me at tbriese@leg.ne.gov until October 31st, and my office phone number, (402) 471-2631, will continue to be the phone number for the 41st district after my replacement takes office. I look forward to continuing to serve the great state of Nebraska helping citizens from all across the state. Thank you again for your trust and confidence in my service as your State Senator.