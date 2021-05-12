Brian T. Mack, 83 of Elgin, NE passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Burwell Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service. Burial will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 229 and VFW Post 5816 of Elgin.

Memorials are suggested to Elgin Fire and Rescue, Oakdale Cemetery Association, Elgin Community Club, or a local organization of the donor’s choice.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Brian Thomas Mack, son of Leo and MaDonna (Carey) Mack, was born June 26, 1937 in Petersburg, NE.

He lived in Petersburg until 1940 when he moved to Elgin to live with his grandparents, Conrad and Katherine Mack. He attended St. Boniface School and graduated in 1956. He joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at March Air Force Base in Riverside, CA until his discharge in 1960.

On March 2, 1957, Brian married Melvina “Dodi” Tierney.

Following Brian’s honorable discharge, they moved back to Elgin where he worked at Bennett Implement, Kester Body Shop and Antelope County.

In 1973, Brian went to work for Farmers Cooperative Exchange in the hardware and lumber division, where he was assistant manager.

In addition, Brian and Dodi opened Mack Body Shop, Inc. in 1975, which they owned and operated until mid-1980s.

Brian continued working for the coop until retiring from CVA in 2001.

Brian was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and served 52 years on the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, retiring in 2019.

Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman, and in retirement, he and Dodi enjoyed traveling, camping and attending Rendezvous where they participated in many activities including shooting their black powder rifles and pistols.

He is survived by his two sons: Randy Mack of Elgin; Rod (Lisa) Mack of Selma, TX; five grandchildren: Chris Mack of Orchard, NE; Jessi (Jeremy) Woslager of Clearwater, NE; Dylan (Randi) Mack of Elgin; Casey (Jenna) Mack of Conroe, TX; and Aaron Mack of Schertz, TX; nine great-grandchildren: Lane and Faith Woslager; Synclare, Jozlynne, Elwood, Carson, McKenna, Raegann, and Lincoln Mack; two great-great grandchildren: Ansley Tomjack and Easton Woslager; one brother Terry Riesinger of Grass Valley, CA; one sister Judy Brown of California; two sisters-in-law: Donna Iburg and family of Petersburg; Vicki (Duane) Miller and family of Elgin; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Dodi in 2018, mother-in-law Lou McKay, and a brother-in-law Ron Tierney.