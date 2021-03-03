Brian Helzer, 48

Brian Michael Helzer, 48, of Wakefield, NE died on Monday, February 22, 2021, surrounded by his family at an Omaha hospital. A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield, NE; Pastor Jill Craig officiated. The visitation was held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5:00 until 7 p.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be at a later date in the Oakland Cemetery. Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is handling the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all state guidelines were in effect and everyone in attendance was asked to wear a mask.

Brian was born on October 1, 1972 in Fremont, NE, the son of John and Kimberly (Preston) Helzer. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rosalie, NE and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Oakland. Following his graduation from Oakland – Craig High School in 1991, Brian attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE and graduated from Wayne State College with a degree in criminal justice. While attending Wayne State College, Brian began working at Country Nursery in Wayne. He worked there and Lutt Taxidermy for over 25 years. On May 22, 2004, Brian was united in marriage to Carissa Baum at the Plantation House in Elgin. To this union two children were born, Destiny and Tristian.

Brian had a passion for hunting, enjoyed ice fishing, spending time in the garage with his dogs, watching Nebraska Volleyball, paracording, gardening, grilling and telling loud and elaborate stories with his friends over a glass of Captain Morgan.

He was a member of the Wakefield Tree Board, Win-a-Map Warriors (Hero Clix), Council of Clix. The most important thing in Brian’s life was his children, where he attended all of their events.

Brian is survived by his wife, Carissa; daughter, Destiny and son, Tristian of Wakefield, NE; parents, John and Kim Helzer of Tekamah, NE; brother, Jeremy (Jasmine) Helzer and their daughters Bailey and Brandi; maternal grandmother, Donna Preston of Lyons, NE; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan and Deb Baum of Elgin, NE; sister-in-law, Ashley (Ryan) Bergman and their children, Braelyn, Makenna, Brantley and Huxton of Orchard, NE; many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Lois Helzer and maternal grandfather, Rex Preston.