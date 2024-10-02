Borer top finisher for EPPJ at Tom Dickey Invite

ALBION — EPPJ’s XC team was in action again Friday afternoon, competing at the Tom Dickey Individual Invitational held at the Albion Country Club.

In the girls division, sophomore Mazzy Kuchar of Elkhorn Valley won the 5K race with a time of 21:29.80. Taking second was freshman Autumn Gasper of Boone Central, clocking in at 21:53.50.

Jovie Borer was the top runner for the Wolfpack. She finished 19th with a time of 26:07.40. However, she placed fifth among all juniors competing in the race.

Senior Emma Kinney crossed the finish line with a time of 30:04.00 to place 37th.

Not competing Friday was EPPJ sophomore Samantha Stuhr.

Boys race

The Wolfpack had just one runner competing in the boys race. Freshman Matthew Kerkman finished the race in a time of 22:45.10 to place 35th.

Winning the race was Logan Spence of Boone Central as he was the only runner to crack the 18-minute mark. He finished with a time of 17:58.80. Placing second was Jaiden Anderson of Archangels Catholic with a time of 18:30.60.