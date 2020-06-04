Boone County Health Center Breaks Ground for New Outpatient Clinic Explansion

Boone County Health Center made history on Tuesday May 26th when they broke ground on the new Outpatient Clinic Expansion.

“This new building symbolizes so much more than a physical structure in which we can continue to offer modern health care,” said President and CEO Tanya Sharp. “This project is a testament to the trust patients have placed in Boone County Health Center as a beacon of quality rural health care for more than 70 years.”

This long-awaited Outpatient Clinic Expansion will be located just south of the current Boone County Medical Clinic and connected to the existing building, with the main entrance facing south. It is a three-phase project that has been designed to anticipate innovation in how medicine is delivered and support the specific needs of patients in a rural health care setting for many years to come.

The 47,335 square feet Outpatient Clinic Expansion will house the Boone County Medical Clinic, Surgery, Specialty Clinic, Cardiac Rehab, and Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy.

In the current clinic, 16 providers and 32 nurses share just six cramped offices. The new Outpatient Clinic Expansion will give each provider their own office and offer several nursing stations as well. The expansion will also provide 24 patient exam rooms, an increase from just 14 currently, and extra procedure rooms as well. For the complete story check out this weeks review.