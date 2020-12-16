Bonnie Turner, 82 of Cedar Rapids Iowa passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Woodlands residency of Methwick.

A private visitation was held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories State Room.

A private family service took place at the Chapel of Memories with burial following at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

As mandated by proclamation, social distancing was practiced which required a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time.

The use of facemasks or shields was required.

Bonnie is survived by her seven children, Randy (Cindy) Turner, Kris (Ron) Deyo-Anderson, Jean (Todd) Matthews, Tammy (Dave) Pollock, Jeff Turner (Lisa Young), Tim Turner and Tara (Brett) Simonsen; grandchildren, Andrew, Mark, Steve, Brittany, Amber, Joshua, Chasity, Charlene, Dalton and Dakota; great grandchildren, Jameson, Evander, Bode, Collin, Jordyn, Charlee, Declan, Remi, Tayte and Troy; brothers Lyle (Betty) Mackel, Gene Mackel, Don (Donna) Mackel, Jim (Karen) Mackel and sister Sharon Lilii.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius “Jess” Turner, parents John and Agnes Mackel, sister in-law Geri (Gene) Mackel, brother in-law Nifo (Sharon) Lilii, twin grandchildren Brandon and Brent Deyo and her beloved dog, Pookie whom we all dubbed as the spoiled eighth child.

*****

Bonnie was a devout Catholic with a strong faith and an active member of St. Pius church. She retired from Rockwell Collins after 26 years of service. She was a quiet person, but her core ran deep.

She was happiest when her family gathered together, and we all enjoyed her large homecooked meals that were delicious and served right on time. She enjoyed bookkeeping, crocheting, music, dancing with Jess, laughter, clothes shopping, recording memories with her photos, family genealogy research and was always open to learning new things and ideas.

Mom and Dad had a house full of kids and grandkids which leaves us with treasured memories to relish and enjoy. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. We miss you Mom, enjoy being together with Dad again.

Memorials may be directed to St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

