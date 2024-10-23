Bonnie June Jennings, 80 years, of Neligh NE passed away peacefully with her family at bedside, Friday, October 18, 2024 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2024 at Elgin Community Christian Church in Elgin with Pastor Jonathan Braden officiating.

Interment following at 3 p.m. Friday at Cottonwood Cemetery, Burwell NE. Visitation will be held at 9-10:30 a.m., prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, please direct all monetary gifts to the family which will be donated in full to the Alzheimer’s Foundation and American Diabetes Association.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com

Bonnie J. Jennings, daughter of Lyle & Evelyn (Murphy) Worden was born June 23, 1944 in Burwell, NE.

Bonnie grew up on a ranch north of Burwell near Swan Lake and attended a country elementary school. She lived in a boarding house while attending Burwell High School and graduated with the Class of 1962.

On June 10, 1962, Bonnie married Richard (Dick) Jennings in Burwell. From this union, Bonnie & Dick were blessed with three wonderful children; Teresa, Todd and Tanya. The Jennings’ lived in the Burwell area before moving to the Elgin/Petersburg area.

Bonnie worked extremely hard. While living on the family ranch west of Petersburg she milked cows, raised chickens and did all the necessary chores (and more) to provide for family. When they moved into town in 1987 Bonnie worked at the Petersburg Locker for many years. After leaving the Locker she had several part time jobs.

She was a long-time member of Park Center Congregational Church and the ABC Extension Club. She enjoyed gardening, canning, word puzzles and dancing.

Her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She loved attending all of their events and was beyond proud of their accomplishments.

After Dick passed away in November 2017, Bonnie moved to Pioneer Homes in Neligh for a few years. As her health declined, she moved to The Willows Assisted Living Facility in Neligh where she resided until her passing.

Bonnie is survived by her three children: Teresa Hemenway (fiance, Gregg McGillivray) of Ewing, NE; Todd (Theresa) Jennings of Valparaiso, NE; Tanya (Chad) Shabram of Neligh. Seven grandchildren: Chad Hemenway of Creighton, NE; Sheena Hemenway of Neligh; Jenna (Brady) Petrik of Avon, SD; Micah Jennings of Kearney, NE; Ben (Brittany) Jennings of Lincoln, NE; Ashton (Aleynah) Shabram of Norfolk, NE; Grace Shabram of Norfolk, NE. Seven great-grandchildren: Hadlee, Barrett, Wyatt, Huxson, Tate, Blaze and Zivah. One sister: Elaine Young of Columbus, NE: along with many nieces, nephews and other loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother: Lyle Worden, brother-in-law; Dick Young; and nephew: Patrick Young.