Bonita Ann (Henkenius) Richards, 81

Bonita Ann (Henkenius) Richards, daughter of Wilfred and Catherine (Schrage) Henkenius, passed away on March 12, 2022 in Denver, Colo.

She was born on August 18, 1940 in Elgin. She was baptized Catholic in St. Boniface Church in Elgin NE, and confirmed in St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville NE.

She attended school at St. Boniface, St. Bonaventure and graduated from St. John the Baptist High School in Petersburg in 1959.

In 1962 she married LeRoy Richards in Irwin, Iowa. They had three children, Brad, Traci (Bradley) Summers, and Cammi Richards. They adopted Timothy (Chorley) Richards in 1979.

She had one grandchild, Jessica Reynolds who was the light of her life!

Her daughter Cammi passed away in 1973.

They lived in Omaha, NE, Glenwood, Iowa, Salt Lake City Utah and Denver, Colo., where they later divorced.

She was a member of The Church of The Risen Christ (Catholic).

Her faith was always important to her. She enjoyed family, art and working with the elderly.

She was a homemaker for 20 years. She did some catering then got her CNA license. She worked with Alzheimer’s people at Johnson Center Adult daycare program, then was the director of Elder care at Calvary Baptist Church. After that she was the director of Memories in The Making at the Johnson Center adult day care program which she was very involved in. She was also very involved in Young Voices of Colorado with her granddaughter.

She is survived by her children, grandchild, her siblings Elaine (Ron) Peterson, Kathy Koch, Barb Lomardo (Jim) Bentz, Merle (Lori) Henkenius, James Henkenius. Preceding her in death her daughter Cammi, her Parents, her in -laws Helen and Bud Richards and sister in-law Peggy, brothers in-law Bill Lombardo and Marvin Koch.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at 1967 S. Macon Way, Aurora, Colo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville, followed by inurnment in St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin NE on Aug 20, 2022