Boes presented 2021 Roncalli Award

For their contributions to church and community, Mary Jane Boes and the late Gene Boes were presented the Roncalli Award at Sunday night’s 35th annual Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School Development Dinner.

Announcing the award, Fr. Kevin Vogel said, “The Roncalli Award is named after Guiseppe Roncalli, which is the given name of our beloved patron Saint Pope John XXIII. This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in appreciation for their contribution to the long-term advancement of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

"It is my great honor to present the Roncalli Award this year to Mary Jane and the late Gene Boes. Gene and Mary Jane are the parents of six children, Father Steve, Jeff, Dave, Brian, Lisa and Chris, all who graduated from Pope John. Two of their grandchildren have graduated from Pope John and one is currently a student. When approached about having a student stay with them during the winter months, they graciously invited them into their home and family.