Bode & Co. powere their way past Bulldogs

ELGIN — On a night set aside to honor parents, the Wolfpack volleyball team did some ‘parenting’ of their own, sweeping Creighton 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21.

Over the course of three sets in a steamy St. Boniface gymnasium, the Wolfpack showed the danger of a front row on fire at the start of the match.

“I commend the girls, they passed so well tonight,” Coach Liz Selting said. “I told them every single time out to keep passing because I think that’s just what made everything click together. If we don’t have to worry about that pass, that just lets our front row be confident to put the ball down.” She said the victory was her team’s best effort on the court so far this season.

Trailing 9 to 5 in the first set, sophomore Keyera Eisenhauer’s kill on an overpass started a seven-to-one run which gave the Wolfpack momentum which they would not relinquish the rest of the night. Brenna Martinsen had two ace serves in a run of seven service points. For all the game action, turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.