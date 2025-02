Elgin and area residents will once again have the rare opportunity to give the ‘Gift of Life.’

The Red Cross Bloodmobile is again coming to Elgin.

Hosted by students from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School, the bloodmobile will be held on Wednesday, February 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall. To schedule an appointment, contact the school (402) 843-5325.