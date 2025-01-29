Blecher, Veik medal Saturday at N-O Invite

NELIGH — EPPJ sent just three wrestlers Saturday to the Neligh-Oakdale Invite. Even though they were without Gavin Kallhoff and Grady Drueke, the three remaining wrestlers combined to bring home 2 medals.

On Saturday, in the fifth place match, Landyn Veik defeated Ryan Hawkins of West Holt by the score of 12 to five.

Sophomore Justice Blecher wrestled six matches, going 3-3 on the day. His fastest pin of the day came against Brody Schmeits of Riverside, winning in a time of 58 seconds.

Final Wolfpack results from the N-O Invite were:

150 — Champ. Round 1 – Cauy Twohig (Wilcox-Hildreth) 30-6 won by fall over Landon Kallhoff (Elgin Public/Pope John) 1-16 (Fall 0:47); Cons. Round 2 – Tagen Kramer (West Holt ) 4-18 won by fall over Kallhoff (Fall 1:20)

157 — Champ. Round 1 – Quarterfinal – Landyn Veik (Elgin Public/Pope John) 20-8 won by major decision over Jackson Christen (Anselmo-Merna) 24-14 (MD 9-1); Semifinal – Jorgan Condon (Creighton) 27-4 won by fall over Veik (Fall 5:06); Cons. Semi – Jason Kraus (Mullen) 23-8 won by decision over Veik (Dec 6-2); 5th Place Match – Veik won by decision over Ryan Hawkins (West Holt ) 19-18 (Dec 12-5)

215 — Champ. Round 1 – Justice Blecher (Elgin Public/Pope John) 17-16 won by decision over Cayden Burns (Central Valley) 14-17 (Dec 14-8); Quarterfinal – Luke Pawloski (Pleasanton) 36-0 won by fall over Blecher (Fall 0:48); Cons. Round 2 – Blecher won by fall over Brian Cordes (Kenesaw) 3-14 (Fall 2:27); Cons. Round 3 – Blecher won by fall over Brody Schmeits (Riverside) 3-15 (Fall 0:58); Cons. Semi – Grant Osborne (West Holt ) 29-10 won by fall over Blecher (Fall 1:35); 5th Place Match – Aiden Gallop (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-14 won by fall over Blecher (Fall 0:51)