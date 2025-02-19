Bill Eby, 83

Bill Eby, age 83, of Neligh, Nebraska passed away Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.

*****

Bill B. Eby, son of Ray and Mabel (Nissen) Eby, was born December 14, 1941, at O’Neill, Nebraska. He graduated from O’Neill Public High School. On October 22, 1961, Bill was united in marriage to Linda Seger at the Methodist Church in O’Neill. They were blessed with two children, Lori and Pamela.

Bill lived in O’Neill and Neligh and also in Memphis, Tennessee throughout his lifetime. He was a mechanic and also worked in car sales.

Bill was a member of Elgin Christian Community Church. He served on the Neligh City Council and also on the Neligh Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Eby; daughters, Lori (Todd) Pollock and Pamela Eby; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.