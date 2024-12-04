Beverly A. “Bev” Kallhoff

A Celebration of Life for Beverly A. “Bev” Warden Kallhoff, age 65, of Norfolk, Nebraska, will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2024, at the District Event Center, 218 W. Norfolk Avenue, in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

*****

Bev Warden Kallhoff was born December 18, 1958, in Harlingen, Texas. She departed this life unexpectedly on November 26, 2024, at home surrounded by her beloved two rescue dogs, Ozzie and Roxie.

Bev graduated from Fort Morgan High School in Colorado in 1977. She attended college at Northwest Nazarene in 1977, then moved back to Fort Morgan Colorado. Bev married Mark Cornwell on February 18, 1978. Through this union a daughter Andrea and a son Aaron were born. Mark later passed away in a car accident on July 4, 1980. On December 10, 1982, she was united in marriage to Alan Kallhoff at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, Nebraska. Through this union, one son, Adam, was born.

In her free time, Bev loved watching her kids and grandchildren play sports. She also loved spending time with her rescue dogs, Ozzie and Roxie, and doing crafts. Anytime Nebraska High School State Championships were on, it didn’t matter what sport, she would be watching it. She was also an avid softball player. Bev fell in love with Coach Tom Osborne and loved everything he stood for. She recently celebrated ten years of being breast cancer free.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Chuck and Marjorie (Copes) Warden; parents-in-law, Delbert and Eva (Kmiecik) Kallhoff; first husband, Mark Cornwell; Mark’s mother, Mary (Geisendorfer) Cornwell; daughter, Andrea Kallhoff; one nephew, Timothy Busch; and one niece, Miranda Murray.

Bev is survived by her husband, Alan Kallhoff; sons, Aaron (Josie) Kallhoff and Adam (Sophie Stratton) Kallhoff; grandchildren, Camden, Caylix, and Capri; Mark’s father, Eddie Cornwell; four sisters, Charlene (Ward) Wubben, Marjorie (Cliff) Layfield, Bernedette (Mike) Howze, and Sunserae (Tim) O’Banion; brother, Charles Warden; and many nieces and nephews.

The family asks that you please dress casual (Bev loved the Cornhuskers and bright colors).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Phelan-Mcdermid Syndrome Foundation at 8 Sorrento Dr., Osprey, Florida 34229.