Betty Thompson, 83 of Elgin, passed away Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at her home, surrounded by family.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 19, 2025 at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin with Jacquie Samway, PMA officiating.

Interment followed at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin.

Visitation was held Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin, with a time of stories at 6:30 p.m. Memorials in honor of Betty are suggested to the Elgin Public Library.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Elizabeth Marie Thompson, daughter of Martenus A. and Margaret Evelyn (Newton) Pedersen, was born November 7, 1942 and raised in Elgin. After high school, she went on to nursing school and earned her LPN degree.

She married David Madsen in 1963 and together they had three beautiful children. Her nursing career took her to Omaha, Norfolk and Tilden. She ended her nursing career at Doc Hall’s office in Elgin.

In 1990, she met the love of her life, Manuel Thompson. They married on December 5, 1992. With that union, kids and grandkids were added to the family.

In 1996, Thompson Trucking was formed. Betty loved going with Manuel on long, over the road trips, just to spend time with him. They ran the company together until 2002.

Betty loved spending time with her grandkids and family, her flower gardens, reading and crafts.

She is loved and cherished by all her family and so many others.

She is survived by her husband Manuel Thompson; three children: Edward (Angie) Madsen; Scott (Lisa) Madsen; Barbara Madsen; three step-children: Mike (Johnnie) Thompson; Veronica Bartak; Tonya Thompson; grandchildren: Justin (Kayla) and Treven Worster; Jordan (Adriana) and Kayla Madsen; Mary, Robbie and Michael Madsen; great-grandchild Willow Worster; 11 step-grandchildren; many step-great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, and a half-brother David Mack.