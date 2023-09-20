‘Best effort’ propels EPPJ past Renegades

Lynell Morgan
Blake Henn (13) made this over-the-shoulder catch for a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Defending hte play was Renegade Jasper Metschke. Tossing the touchdown pass was Karson Kallhoff.

CHAMBERS — The Wolfpack played their most complete game of the season Friday night, shutting down the CWC Renegades 52 to 6.

EPPJ Coach Greg Wemhoff said the team excelled in all facets of the game.

Five times the Wolfpack found the endzone with the running game, two more times via the pass in amassing 332 total yards of offense.

On defense, EPPJ held the Renegades to a lone touchdown which came in the fourth quarter. The Renegades managed just 161 total yards against the Wolfpack.

Jarek Erickson (67) set up a second quarter Wolfpack touchdown with this interception.