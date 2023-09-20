‘Best effort’ propels EPPJ past Renegades

CHAMBERS — The Wolfpack played their most complete game of the season Friday night, shutting down the CWC Renegades 52 to 6.

EPPJ Coach Greg Wemhoff said the team excelled in all facets of the game.

Five times the Wolfpack found the endzone with the running game, two more times via the pass in amassing 332 total yards of offense.

On defense, EPPJ held the Renegades to a lone touchdown which came in the fourth quarter. The Renegades managed just 161 total yards against the Wolfpack.

For more information and stats, see this week’s Elgin Review.