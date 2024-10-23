Best effort ever for EPPJ XC team at district meet

Sunny skies and windy conditions greeted runners at the D3 District Cross Country Meet at Ainsworth on Thursday.

All five team members, boys Matthew Kerkman and Evin Pelster and girls Emma Kinney, Jovie Borer and Samantha Stuhr, competed and – while none qualified for state – Coach Tiffany Moser was elated with the athletes’ efforts as she spoke with The Elgin Review immediately following the girls race. “I’m very proud of them. I’m excited already (with) what we can continue to do (next year). I appreciate all the support that people have given as well.”

In this, the third year of the program at EPPJ, Moser compared two finishes with their performance last year. “Last year, Sam and Jovie were 35th and 38th at districts. And this year, 21st and 22nd! That’s 16 whole places!!! This team has come far.” Stuhr’s time was 24:18.5. Borer finished right behind her with a time of 24.29.1. A senior, Kinney rounded out the team’s finish, coming in 43rd with a time of 29:00.1.

Delani Runels of Niobrara/Verdigre finished first with a time of 20:25.5.

When looking at the freshmen boys’ first year of competition, she was equally impressed. “For boys, this might be the best individual placing we’ve had at districts with Matthew’s 35th (place finish).” Kerkman’s time was 22:14.1. Pelster finished 43rd, this his first run after being sidelined for several meets with an injury. His time was 22:53.4. Drew Martin of West Holt finished first with a time of 17:56.1.

