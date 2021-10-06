Bernard F. Burbach, 86

Funeral Services for Bernard F. Burbach age 86 of Neligh, Nebraska were at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at St. Francis Catholic Church with Celebrant Father Pat Nields. Music provided by Jane Ruter-bories and Natalie Bitney. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington, Nebraska with Military Rites conducted by the Hartington VFW Post #5283 and Legion Riders.

Pallbearers were Drew Kubo, Adam David Burbach, Cody Rossman, Jake Brinkerhoff Miller, Caleb Payne, Zachary Baker, and Preston Burbach.

Bernie passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond, NE.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

Bernard F. Burbach was born on March 5, 1935, to Adam and Mary (Schmidt) Burbach in Hartington. He attended Rosehill Elementary. He graduated in 1953 from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington and continued his education at Creighton University.

From there, He enlisted in the United States Army on March 13, 1957, at Omaha transferred to USAR XVI US Army Corps (Reserve) and was discharged on March 12, 1959 from Fort Chaffee Arkansas.

On November 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Helen McFadden in Hartington. Throughout his life he worked in agriculture, sales, and financial planning.

Bernie enjoyed road trips, staying up to date on current events, and gardening. However, he found the most joy through his faith, family, and friends.

He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and a strong supporter of catholic education in particular Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

Bernie was ordained as a Deacon in 1979. This was a lifelong vocation where he enjoyed ministering to others and leading them closer to God.

He is survived by his children: Dana Kubo of Norfolk, NE, Charles Burbach of Norfolk, Kris (Curt) Rossman of Scottsbluff, NE, Angela Miller of Bozeman, MT, Lisa (Danny) Payne of Neligh, Amy (Tim) Baker of Neligh, Paul (Courtney) Burbach of Norfolk, and Matthew (Meghan) Burbach of Cape Coral, FL. 31 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sister-in-laws, Irma O’Gara of Iowa and Rita Lipinski of Washington.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, grandson, Adam Burbach, son-in-law, Kim Kubo, his brothers: Alphonse “Tuffy”, Jerome “Spud”, Harold “Squeak”, Raymond “Ray”, Marlen “Mar”, and his sisters: Teresa “Sis” Pinkelman and Dorothy “Dort” Kremer.