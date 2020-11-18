Bernada Leifeld, 90

Berneda Adeline Leifeld, 90, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist in Petersburg. Due to concerns over Covid-19, only immediate and extended family will be included.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Petersburg Area Foundation Fund, care of the Boone County Foundation, P.O. Box 66, Albion, NE, 68620.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Berneda Adeline Leifeld, daughter of Sophia (Von Bonn) and Adolph Pelster, was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Raeville.

Berneda grew up on her family’s farms near Elgin and Raeville where she attended St. John Berchman School. She first met William “Bill” Leifeld when he delivered a new stove to her parent’s home from Leifeld Hardware. Little did Berneda know that delivery would result in a lifetime in the hardware business with Bill. They were married Nov. 8, 1949, at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville.

For many years, Berneda worked side by side with Bill at Leifeld Hardware in Petersburg. Berneda’s greatest joy in life was her family. She and Bill raised three sons and took great pride in their grandchildren, all of whom loved being spoiled by Grandma. Warm memories include the smell of her cinnamon buns in the morning, dancing with Bill, singing along with Lawrence Welk, sitting on the front porch and her joyful laugh.

Bill and Berneda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Petersburg in 1999. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in 2017. She was active in church and community activities in Petersburg.

Berneda was preceded in death by her beloved, Bill, on Oct. 3, 2018. She also was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Sally Vacha, and brothers, Lawrence, Clarence and Melvin Pelster.

Survivors include her three sons, Ron (Ellen) Leifeld of Alva, Fl, Jim (Jennifer) Leifeld of Petersburg, and Ken (Angela) Leifeld of Humphrey; brothers, Don (Rosie) Pelster and Delmer (Pauline) Pelster, both of Petersburg; and sister-in-law Reola (Lawrence) Pelster of Petersburg; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.