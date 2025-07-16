Benjamin “Ben” R. Woodward

Benjamin “Ben” R. Woodard, 39 of Meadow Grove, NE passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Pierce County, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025 (today) at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Frank Baumert officiating. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation was held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

Benjamin Raymond Woodard was born Feb 24th, 1986 to Greg and Lora Lee (Funk) Woodard. He attended Elgin Public School where he graduated in 2004. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego aboard the USS Comstock. After completion of his sea duty tour, he transferred to Tinker AFB, Oklahoma City, where his brother Matt was also stationed. He completed his time in the Navy aboard the USS Nimitz in Evert, Washington.

He then moved back to Nebraska and obtained his master’s degree in cyber security. He was currently employed by Stealth Broadband (Norfolk) as a Cyber Security Manager.

He is survived by his mother Lora Lee Woodard of Elgin; life partner Becky Daily (her son Ashton) of Meadow Grove; siblings: Scott and Karina Woodard (daughters Alison, Nicole) of Lincoln; Jennifer and Grant Bechtold of Butte (children Taylor and Cody Hambleton of Battle Creek, Colby and Jackson Sehi of Neligh); Matt and Amber Woodard (children Cade, Lily and Xzavier) of Oklahoma City; Wendy and Jordan Anderson (children Kagen Woodard, Aubrey Anderson) of Norfolk; Heather Rokahr (children Talena Woodard and fiancé Nicholas Iburg, Shayd, Macy, Rylee) of Elgin; and grandmother Rita Woodard of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his father, Greg Woodard, grandparents: Raymond and Frances Funk and Benjamin Woodard.

Ben loved hunting, fishing, camping, spending time with family and his dad’s ’57 chevy. He was loved and will be missed dearly by everyone.