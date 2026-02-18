Benda presented ‘Quilt of Valor’

A Quilt of Valor was recently presented to Jerald C. Benda for his service of 28 years in the US Air Force with time stationed in Vietnam.

The quilt was made by his sister Julie Thome (Benda) and was quilted by Angie Reed.

The Quilt was given to Jerry on January 14, 2026 when siblings and family were gathered for the funeral of Judy Zegers (Benda).

Jerry and his wife Kathy live in Grand Forks North Dakota.

A Quilt of Valor Foundation is a national, all volunteer organization, to honor/recognize the service & sacrifice of a service member & veterans touched by war.

The Handmade Quilts symbolize comfort, honor and healing.