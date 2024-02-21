Benchwarmers to entertain at IZ Salad Supper

The annual Immanuel Zion (IZ) Salad Supper 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2024 features four-hand keyboard entertainers Pat Miller and David Shipley.

The Lincoln duo, known as The Benchwarmers, are fan favorites at area events.

The evening, provided at no cost to guests, is an open invitation for women to enjoy bounteous salads prepared by IZ church members and be waited on by the men of the church.

Sharon Taake, Tilden, and Lynn Bygland, Albion, officers of the church’s women’s group organizing the event, said the salad supper, this in its 22nd year, is designed to celebrate and thank area women.

No registration is required.

Exquisite cupcakes and chocolate-covered strawberries will top off the evening meal in the social hall before transitioning to the sanctuary for entertainment celebrating the church’s 150th year.

Miller, formerly of rural Elgin, was a local music teacher, and Shipley, most recently from Norfolk, is a skilled church organist.

Men are welcome to attend this portion of the program beginning about 7 p.m.

IZ is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) at 1726 310th Avenue, rural Albion. Sunday services are at 9:30 am followed by Sunday School and coffee hour.

All are welcome!

Story Credit: Jane Schuchardt