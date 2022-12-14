Beckman wins 126 title pound title at Stanton Invite

STANTON — Senior Carter Beckman earned the Wolfpack’s lone gold medal Saturday at the Stanton Wrestling Tournament.

Beckman won two of his three matches by pin to win the 126-pound division. In the finals, Beckman claimed a five to one decision over David City’s Brittin Valentine. Beckman’s record now stands at 5-1.

No other Wolfpack wrestler medaled at the Stanton meet. Sam Hemenway, who won the 195-pound division at Howells one week ago, did not compete due to injury. The Wolfpack were to compete at the Sargent Invite but did not go due to weather conditions (icy roads).For the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.