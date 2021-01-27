Beckman to take early retirement

School District #18 will have at least one teaching position to fill for the 2021-22 school year.

At the January meeting of the District #18 Board of Education, they accepted an early retirement application submitted by second grade tea-cher Deb Beckman.

She, when this school year is over, will have completed 31 consec-utive years teaching students at EPS.

In December, the school board approved offering two early retirement packages. With Beckman’s application accepted, just one remains. According to school administrators, just two remaining teachers are eligible for early retirement. Criteria is that they must be at least 55 years of age and have taught in the district a minimum of 10 years continuously. The school will soon begin advertising to fill the position.

In other action:

Uniforms — The board will, in February, consider purchasing new band uniforms. Brockhaus said the cost of 40 uniforms could be just under $30,000. for 40 uniforms, for $700 more they could had an additional uniforms.

Almost completed — All that needs to be done to complete the new crows nest on the west side of Elgin Field is to put tin on the roof and complete necessary wiring, the superintendent said.

For sale — The school will accept closed bids for the old school pickup. Sealed bids will be accepted until February 1 at noon in the superintendent’s office.

Second reading — The board approved, on second reading school policies on staff conduct with students; employee injury on the job; school closure under extraordinary circumstances; and addressing barriers to attendance.

The next regular school board meeting will be Feb. 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the school lunch room.